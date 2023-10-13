“Tomorrow 1 pm:” Ali Zafar schedules his World Cup anthem release

Previously when ICC released the official anthem for the Cricket World Cup currently hosted by India, titled Dil Jashn Bole, social media users were let down and called Pakistani singer-songwriter-actor Ali Zafar to rescue. Even though the ICC anthem featured Bollywood's revered actor Ranveer Singh with his electric performance, Dil Jashn Bole was a miss, according to netizens' verdict.

When social media users were done and dusted, Zafar had to take the lead and produce an anthem everyone could jam to. In a video message recently released on the social networking site, X, the Dhichkyaaon Doom Doom singer expressed his gratitude to everyone who placed their trust and confidence in him for creating an exceptional cricket anthem, all set to be released “tomorrow at 1 P.M.”

“To make this song a masterpiece, it is essential for all of you to join in. This is because we all understand how few opportunities the Pakistani nation has for celebration in life, and cricket is a sport where the common people feel blessed by the success of the Pakistani team,” the Taarefon Se crooner had stated.

Now that the Pakistani music sensation has finally accepted the request of millions of cricket fanatics, Zafar is releasing his own cricket anthem. BTS snippets from the set of Zafar’s music video have been making rounds on social media platforms which shows just how electrifying and catchy the song will be.

The Madhubala singer also took to his official Instagram handle to pique his fans’ excitement even more by sharing stills from the music video and adding, “Tayyar ho !? Maza na aaya to paisay vaapas. Tomorrow 1 pm” in the caption.

Zafar will also be lending his vocals for the upcoming films Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.