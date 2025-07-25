Ishaq Dar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discuss trade, regional peace

WASHINGTON – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is currently holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Upon his arrival at the US Department of State, Ishaq Dar was warmly received. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, is also accompanying the Deputy Prime Minister.

Senior officials from both sides are participating in the delegation-level talks. The discussions have focused on Pakistan-U.S. relations, exploring potential cooperation in various sectors, and enhancing trade, economic ties, and investment opportunities.

Counterterrorism and regional peace were also key topics during the meeting.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to strengthen bilateral relations. On the occasion, Ishaq Dar appreciated President Trump’s role during Pakistan-India tensions, calling his efforts commendable. He also expressed Pakistan’s desire to further broaden and stabilize ties with the United States.

The US Secretary of State acknowledged Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and praised its positive contributions to both regional and global peace.

Secretary Rubio also expressed optimism about progress in trade negotiations and noted the alignment of both nations’ perspectives and interests on regional peace. He added that the Pakistani community continues to serve as a vital bridge between the two countries.