Punjab govt imposes Section 144 ahead of PTI protests on Feb 8

LAHORE – According to the Punjab Home Department spokesperson, all political protests, rallies, gatherings, and sit-ins have been banned on Feb 8.

The spokesperson stated that Section 144 has been enforced to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

The decision was made based on recommendations from the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and the Provincial Intelligence Committee.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a “Black Day” on February 8.

PTI Punjab’s Chief Organizer Alia Hamza has instructed party members to stage peaceful protests in their constituencies against alleged electoral rigging, emphasizing that PTI is a responsible political party and that protesting is a constitutional and legal right.