09:38 AM | 5 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly on Wednesday (today) as the country marks Youm-e-Istehsal.

“Kashmiris in IIOJK have been subjected to a brutal fascist military siege by India since its illegal actions of 5th Aug last year followed by efforts to change the demography of IIOJK,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

“I will continue to be an ambassador for all Kashmiris whose voices India has tried to silence through its brutal illegal occupation of IIOJK,” PM Imran said, adding that after many years his government raised the Kashmir issue effectively at international forums.

“My government raised the Kashmir issue effectively before the UN and exposed the Hindutva Supremacist fascism of the Modi government,” he said.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday appealed to the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to prevail upon India to stop changing the demography of IIOJK and its atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris.

Farooq, in his message in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal, said the clouds of war were hovering over the region as the Indian government’s intransigent attitude had disturbed the peace of the entire region.

PM Imran to address AJK assembly today
