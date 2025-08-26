Jinnah Garden Housing Society Accused of Illegal Conversion of 200 Kanals of Land

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) slept as private housing society sold off public land, a recent audit revealed.

A federal audit unearthed serious irregularities in affairs of Jinnah Garden Housing Society, revealing that nearly 200 kanals of land earmarked for community facilities were unlawfully converted into residential plots and sold, causing losses worth billions.

Audit Report 2024-25 stated that land reserved for parks, playgrounds, schools, and graveyards was carved into plots valued at around Rs2 billion. The move was declared clear violation of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ordinance 1960 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Zoning Regulations.

The audit further highlighted that the society began development without securing the mandatory No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the CDA. Furthermore, plots mortgaged in the authority’s name were sold illegally. Despite these violations, the CDA failed to enforce penalties, resulting in an additional loss of Rs25.48 million.

Auditors said Authority neither imposed nor recovered penalty as required under zoning regulations.”

Amid the outrage and questions of accountability, CDA management said the matter was already pending before the Islamabad High Court. The Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) has now directed CDA to share with auditors the same report that has been submitted before the court.