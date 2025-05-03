‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar’ launched; Apply Online for 3-Marla Plots

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif unveiled ambitious housing program “Apni Zameen Apna Ghar,” to provide free residential plots to low-income and homeless citizens.

The initiative offers 3-marla plots at no cost to eligible families, and beneficiaries can avail interest-free construction loans of up to Rs15lac, repayable over seven years. The loans are intended to support families in building homes on the allotted land.

Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) is overseeing the scheme, with administrative coordination by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

In the first phase, the government will distribute 1,892 plots across 23 housing projects in 19 districts, including Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Attock, Sahiwal, and Jhelum. The scheme is expected to expand gradually to cover all districts in Punjab.

The provincial government has committed to constructing 100,000 homes over the next four and a half years, targeting both underprivileged and middle-income segments of society.

Who Can Apply

Must be residents of Punjab Apply within their native district Not own property in Pakistan Be registered in the NSER with a PMT score of 60 or lower Have a monthly income below Rs50,000 Be at least 18 years old (married applicants prioritized) Have no criminal record or defaulted loans Be the head of a nuclear family verified by NADRA For loan eligibility, already own a plot of land

Apply Online

Citizens are advised not to make any payment, at any point. Applicants are also encouraged to complete their socio-economic profile at pser.punjab.gov.pk.

Those not having internet access can apply through their local Deputy Commissioner’s office.

‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar’ program will ensure fair plot distribution. Vulnerable groups—including widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, and daily wage workers—will be prioritized.