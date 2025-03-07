Transfer fees for commercial, residential plots doubled, details inside

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has announced a significant increase in transfer fee for commercial and residential plots.

PDA has issued a notification to implement the new transfer rates, which have been increased by two times.

The transfer fee for a three-marla residential plot has increased from 11,250 rupees to 22,500 rupees, the notification said.

It added that the transfer fee for 5 and 7 marla plots has increased from 31,500 rupees to 63,000 rupees.

The transfer fee for 1 and 2 kanal houses has increased from 156,000 rupees to 312,000 rupees while it has increased from 600,000 rupees to 1,200,000 rupees for 1 kanal commercial plot.

The shop transfer fee has increased from 300 rupees to 600 rupees per square foot.

For the first time, charges for parks and playgrounds have also been imposed on residents by the development authority.

Residents will now pay between 300 rupees to 1,000 rupees per month for parks and playgrounds depending on the size of their plot.

Street light charges will now also be paid by the residents, it said.