Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Transfer fees for commercial, residential plots doubled, details inside

State Bank To Unveil New Pakistani Currency Notes In 2025

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has announced a significant increase in transfer fee for commercial and residential plots.

PDA has issued a notification to implement the new transfer rates, which have been increased by two times.

The transfer fee for a three-marla residential plot has increased from 11,250 rupees to 22,500 rupees, the notification said.

It added that the transfer fee for 5 and 7 marla plots has increased from 31,500 rupees to 63,000 rupees.

The transfer fee for 1 and 2 kanal houses has increased from 156,000 rupees to 312,000 rupees while it has increased from 600,000 rupees to 1,200,000 rupees for 1 kanal commercial plot.

The shop transfer fee has increased from 300 rupees to 600 rupees per square foot.

For the first time, charges for parks and playgrounds have also been imposed on residents by the development authority.

Residents will now pay between 300 rupees to 1,000 rupees per month for parks and playgrounds depending on the size of their plot.

Street light charges will now also be paid by the residents, it said.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 March 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search