Yousaf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

ISLAMABAD – Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has been acquitted in a corruption case pertaining to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

A federal anti-corruption court has given him clean chit in three cases while the former prime minister also attended the hearing.

The case was registered against former prime minister, senior TDAP officials and others in 2009 for allegedly giving fraudulent trade subsidies worth billions of rupees to fake companies.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had chargesheeted him in around 25 out of over 70 cases pertaining to the scam.

Talking to media outside the court, Gilani said the case against him was filed in 2009. He added that today, all the approvers have become accused and are fleeing the country.

He said the case was filed by the current allied government, and they have no complaints against them. “We will fully support the government and will not backtracked from our commitment.”

The Senate chairman also said that another Senate member was picked up yesterday, and he would urge the federal and Punjab governments to bring them before the House. “If he do not attend the Parliament session tomorrow, I will issue a production order.”

Yousaf Raza Gilani further added that he always acted in accordance with the constitution. “I have always followed the law. Yesterday, I noticed that many talk shows were being aired with planted people who were talking about the tours of the lawmakers”.

“Official visits are essential, and we cannot bring disgrace to the country,” he said.

More to follow…