Chief pharmacist among 4 removed as Mayo Hospital crisis deepens

LAHORE – The Punjab government has removed four more officials of the Mayo Hospital, including Chief Pharmacist Javed Iqbal, over complaints against them.

The three others, who have been sacked, include Deputy Drug Controller/Incharge Mayo Hospital Emergency Pharmacy Sadia Shakeel, Deputy Drug Controller Afia Azama and Deputy Drug Controller at Chemical and Disposal Store Munazza Tanveer.

The development comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz removed Medical Superintendent (MS) Mayo Hospital Faisal Masood during a surprise visit as patients complained over poor management at one of the leading medical facilities.

During her visit, patients and their families complained about unavailability of basic medicines, poor cleaning conditions, and shortages of critical medical supplies.

Some patients shared how they are waiting for medicines that are out of stock while others called for action against those responsible for it.

Following the complaints, she lashed out at the MS and removed him from the post.

However, the situation took a new turn when it emerged that Masood has already resigned from the post on February 12.

Reports indicate that the hospital is facing a severe financial crisis, with mounting debt putting essential medical services at risk.