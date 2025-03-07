Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saturday holiday announced for govt teachers in Punjab

LAHORE – The Schools Education Department in Punjab has provided a major relief to government teachers during the holy month of Ramzan.

The department has issued a notification, stating that there will Saturday holiday for all teachers till 30th of Ramzan.

They will revert to the previous schedule after the holy month ends. The decision would provide relief to around 300,000 teachers across the province.

Last year, the department abolished the Saturday holiday for teachers, asking them to complete their remaining tasks.

Meanwhile, the school timings have also been revised during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the revised timetable, schools will start at 8:30am and conclude at 1pm. On Fridays, schools will close at 12:30pm.

For schools operating in double shifts, the first shift will begin at 8:30am and conclude at 12:30pm, while the second shift will commence at 1pm and end at 4pm.

On Fridays, the second shift will start at 2:30pm and end at 5pm.

Our Correspondent

