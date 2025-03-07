What’s the purpose? Haris Rauf’s meeting with Khawaja Asif at Parliament House raises eyebrows

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has come under limelight after he reached the Parliament House to meet Defence Minister Khawaja Asif at his chamber.

A video circulating on social media shows the cricketer walking in a lobby of the parliament along with another person.

Haris Rauf can be seen shying away when he was spotted by some media persons. The video has sparked a debate on social media with some asking: “What’s the purpose of the meeting?”

A user wrote that the player should focus on his performance instead of seeking favours while another penned: “Parchi team mai jaane keliye”.

حارث رئوف پارلیمنٹ میں خواجہ آصف کے چیمبر میں مُلاقات کےلئے پہنچ گئے، میڈیا کو دیکھ کر گھبرا گئے، مُلاقات کا مقصد کیا ہوگا۔۔!!pic.twitter.com/kewYrNXfMw — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) March 6, 2025

The social media users keep making the guess while there is no official statement from the defence minister and the Pakistani player.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced national squad for T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

Haris Rauf has been named in the T20I squad but he is not the part of the ODI team for the New Zealand tour.

In the T20I squad, there are three uncapped players – Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali – while Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali the two players who have yet to debut in ODIs. The four players have been rewarded for their impressive performances in the Champions One-Day and T20 Cups.

In the Champions T20 Cup, Abdul Samad scored 115 runs at a strike-rate of 166.67 after aggregating 145 runs at a strike-rate of 122.88 in the Champions One-Day Cup. Likewise, Hasan Nawaz had a staller Champions T20 Cup, finishing as the second leading run-getter with 312 runs at a strike-rate of 142.47. Mohammad Ali with 22 wickets was the leading wicket-taker in Champions T20 Cup, while he took three wickets in the Champions One-Day Cup.

Akif Javed has been selected in the ODI side after his seven wickets in five Champions One-Day Cup matches, while he took 15 wickets in the Champions T20 Cup.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were not considered for either format on medical advice. Fakhar suffered a left lower intercostal muscle sprain during Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, while Saim is recovering from a right ankle fracture sustained on the first day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa in January. Both are expected to be fully fit for the HBL Pakistan Super League 10, starting in Rawalpindi on 11 April 2025.