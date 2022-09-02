Pakistan’s 11-year-old Ayesha Ayaz makes history in Taekwondo International Championship

01:46 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Source: Pakistan Sports Board (Twitter)
LAHORE – Pakistan’s young taekwondo player Ayesha Ayaz created a history as she won gold and two other medals at the Taekwondo International Championship being held in Thailand.

The 11-year-old athlete has become the first Pakistani girl to win two gold, a silver and a bronze in the world-level competition by showing outclass skills.

Federal Minister for IPC Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and Pakistan Sports Board Director General Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman has congrulated Ayesha Ayaz for making the Pakistan proud.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) president Lt Col Waseem Ahmed Janjua and secretary Murtaza Hassan Bangash have also applauded the performance of the young taekwondo player.

Ayesha Ayaz, who hails from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the daughter of Pakistani athlete Ayaz Naik, who also served as coach of her daughter in the Thailand event. 

