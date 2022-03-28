7-year-old Pakistani girl wins gold in International Jiu-Jitsu competition
Share
LAHORE – A seven-year-old Pakistani athlete has brought pride to the country by winning a gold medal at the International Jiu-Jitsu Competition 2022 in Abu Dhabi.
Anayah Naveed Dar, a multi-talented girl, shared the news on Instagram, stating that she represented Pakistan in the under 28 weight category and won the gold medal.
With his thrilling victory, she has become the youngest Jiu-Jitsu player and MMA Fighter of Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
She defeated Russian player Latifa in the first match and UAE’s Shamsa in the second match to win the gold medal.
The young player has dedicated her all victories to the country and also thanked her coaches for their support.
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- No-confidence motion filed against PM Imran in NA, session adjourns ...05:31 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
- CJP Bandial asks politicians against dragging judges into politics04:49 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Watch: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 stage over joke ...10:12 AM | 28 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022