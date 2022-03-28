7-year-old Pakistani girl wins gold in International Jiu-Jitsu competition

Web Desk
03:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
7-year-old Pakistani girl wins gold in International Jiu-Jitsu competition
Source: @anayahthefighter (Instagram)
Share

LAHORE – A seven-year-old Pakistani athlete has brought pride to the country by winning a gold medal at the International Jiu-Jitsu Competition 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Anayah Naveed Dar, a multi-talented girl, shared the news on Instagram, stating that she represented Pakistan in the under 28 weight category and won the gold medal.

With his thrilling victory, she has become the youngest Jiu-Jitsu player and MMA Fighter of Pakistan.

She defeated Russian player Latifa in the first match and UAE’s Shamsa in the second match to win the gold medal. 

The young player has dedicated her all victories to the country and also thanked her coaches for their support. 

More From This Category
PCB unveils bumper season for women cricketers 
01:20 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Australian cricket commentator Collins narrowly ...
01:01 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
Pakistani cricketer Kainat Imtiaz ties the knot, ...
10:27 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Pakistani boxers Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer defend ...
04:47 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Australia’s injured Steve Smith ruled out of ...
01:52 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
Australian players appreciate Pakistan’s ...
12:56 PM | 26 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Mariyam Nafees's Shehndi
04:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr