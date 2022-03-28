Ushna Shah trolled for wearing revealing dress

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks and great acting skills.

However, the Bashir Momin actor has fallen prey to insensitive comments and moral policing. Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, she created an uproar as she dressed in a western outfit and posted pictures online.

Taking to Instagram, Shah was spotted enjoying her vacation in Austria where she was dressed casually and was spotted having the time of her life.

Subjected to severe backlash, Ushna triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'. The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing.

On the work front, Ushna Shah's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and was loved by the fans.

