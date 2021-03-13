Rawalpindi stadium named after Pakistan's bowling legend

06:12 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Rawalpindi stadium named after Pakistan's bowling legend
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan’s pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who is recognised as the fastest bowler in the history of international cricket, was honoured in recognition of his services to the country on Friday as Rawalpindi’s KRL Cricked stadium has been named after him.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ shared the news on Twitter saying, “Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. I am rarely ever lost for words but today I am! I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love & respect i have received over the years”.

He further said, “I have always done by best to serve Pakistan with utmost dedication and passionate determination, with integrity. To always keep our flag high. Today and everyday I wear  the star on my chest with pride. Thank you, Pakistan. Zindabad”.

Born on August 13, 1975 in Rawalpindi, Akhtar played his first test match against West Indies in 1997. He bowled the fastest ball in the history of cricket at the speed of 161.3 km/h against England in World Cup 2003.

In September 2011, few months after his retirement from international cricket, he released his autobiography Controversially Yours, co-written with Indian social anthropologist and journalist Anshu Dogra.

Pakistani celebs call out Shoaib Akhtar for ... 03:54 PM | 11 Feb, 2021

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for releasing "the worst song that ...

More From This Category
Major terror bid foiled in Karachi as three key ...
05:48 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Data Darbar closed as Punjab imposes new ...
04:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
NAB moves LHC for Maryam's bail cancellation
02:47 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Punjab imposes fresh Covid restrictions, limits ...
01:55 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam all set to make ...
03:44 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Top tennis players exhibit their prowess in SA ...
01:37 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares never-seen-before pic with beau Ranbir Kapoor
04:40 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr