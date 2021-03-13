Rawalpindi stadium named after Pakistan's bowling legend

LAHORE – Pakistan’s pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who is recognised as the fastest bowler in the history of international cricket, was honoured in recognition of his services to the country on Friday as Rawalpindi’s KRL Cricked stadium has been named after him.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ shared the news on Twitter saying, “Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. I am rarely ever lost for words but today I am! I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love & respect i have received over the years”.

Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. I am rarely ever lost for words but today I am! I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love & respect i have received over the years. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 13, 2021

He further said, “I have always done by best to serve Pakistan with utmost dedication and passionate determination, with integrity. To always keep our flag high. Today and everyday I wear the star on my chest with pride. Thank you, Pakistan. Zindabad”.

I have always done by best to serve Pakistan with utmost dedication and passionate determination, with integrity. To always keep our flag high. Today and everyday I wear the star on my chest with pride. Thank you, Pakistan. Zindabad pic.twitter.com/nCaPDKTZZ8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 13, 2021

Born on August 13, 1975 in Rawalpindi, Akhtar played his first test match against West Indies in 1997. He bowled the fastest ball in the history of cricket at the speed of 161.3 km/h against England in World Cup 2003.

In September 2011, few months after his retirement from international cricket, he released his autobiography Controversially Yours, co-written with Indian social anthropologist and journalist Anshu Dogra.