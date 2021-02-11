Pakistani celebs call out Shoaib Akhtar for blasting PCB over PSL6 anthem

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for releasing "the worst song that he had heard in the history of the PSL".

Twitterati is divided over Akhtar's outburst, with some laughing over his comments, while others lashing out for targeting the singers. The entertainment industry also called him out for going overboard with the backlash.

"Really disappointed by the anthem this year. Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh.Full review: Youtube channel (link in bio)", Akhtar wrote.

Actor Umair Rana tweeted in support of PSL anthem, “Aaj dekhey ga crowd!” I like it. I like the best. That haunting pitch has stuck with me. And the video is gooood! Too bad I’m no Shoaib Akhtar and sensation sells. Now, looking forward to PSL6!!"

The Do Bol star Haroon Shahid also was quite vocal about the overcritical statements of cricket legend, "Ok I'm not demeaning Shoaib Akhtar but when he talks about aesthetics then let's talk about the way he commentates in English. Unfortunately, not a sentence goes by with grammatical errors. How dare he insult those young musicians in that manner! Aiday tussi A R Rahman."

Farhan Saeed also raised his voice about Akhtar's opinion,"It's his opinion, that's okay! He has the right, but that's a stupid opinion is what is my opinion, This song will be a winner in the stadiums, mark it! Well done Zulfiqar J Khan, Aima Baig and of course Naseebo Lal. Great effort!"

Anoushey Ashraf also called him out on social media, "Oh dear, this is in bad taste. One thing to not like a song, another thing to run down artists, musicians this way,.Big fan of Shoaib Akhtar but not the way he’s bashing the new anthem. Some people, including many of your friends, fans and family, like the track."