Here's how people in Messi's hometown celebrated Argentina's World Cup win
BUENOS AIRES – Football fans in Argentina celebrated to the core of their heart on Sunday after their team lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy after nearly four decades.
It took 36 years to Argentina to win the coveted trophy for the second time. Lionel Messi has joined late legend Maradona, who was the hero in 1986 world cup win.
The final game of the world went to a penalty shootout after Argentina and France finished 3-3 in extra-time. Messi’s won the penalty shootouts 4-2 against France.
The victory sparked celebrations across the Argentina as thousands to people thronged to streets to pay tribute their hero Messi and other team players.
A drone video shows a huge number fans gathered in the capital of Argentina to celebrate the historic win.
Buenos Aires 🤯🏆🇦🇷 #Argentina— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2022
pic.twitter.com/RaPCkwy96L
Back in Buenos Aires and Messi's hometown of Rosario 🇦🇷🎆#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ad9zKvDVJk— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 19, 2022
Argentinians are singing a “Messi” song in Buenos Aires.— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 13, 2022
Can someone put this banger up on Spotify? pic.twitter.com/wd3xFV5Wu6
Buenos Aires right now. 😮💨🪩🏆🇦🇷 #Argentina pic.twitter.com/v9tVbl9Rau— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2022
After >10 years of limiting my tweets to surgery topics I am allowing myself diversion into the world outside of academic surgery. It was truly incredible to be in Buenos Aires today with my much better half @marianaberho from Buenos Aires 🇦🇷 Felicitaciones Argentina!!! pic.twitter.com/lra4fSgnAS— Steven D Wexner MD, PhD (@SWexner) December 18, 2022
Buenos Aires is bubbling with energy in the cauldron of joy #LionelMessi𓃵 #Argentina @fabienpalem— Anand Datla (@SportASmile) December 18, 2022
pic.twitter.com/epzqsWUIkz
“Ladies & Gentlemen, this your Captain speaking. I am happy to inform you that #Argentina have just won the #WorldCup— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) December 18, 2022
Argentinians celebrate at 30,000 feet aboard an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid #WorldCupFinal
(via @AeroportoD) pic.twitter.com/mAuWaU2BQ2
