Here's how people in Messi's hometown celebrated Argentina's World Cup win
Web Desk
07:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
BUENOS AIRES – Football fans in Argentina celebrated to the core of their heart on Sunday after their team lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy after nearly four decades.

It took 36 years to Argentina to win the coveted trophy for the second time. Lionel Messi has joined late legend Maradona, who was the hero in 1986 world cup win.

The final game of the world went to a penalty shootout after Argentina and France finished 3-3 in extra-time. Messi’s won the penalty shootouts 4-2 against France.

The victory sparked celebrations across the Argentina as thousands to people thronged to streets to pay tribute their hero Messi and other team players.

A drone video shows a huge number fans gathered in the capital of Argentina to celebrate the historic win. 

Messi leads Argentina to World Cup glory 10:55 PM | 18 Dec, 2022

DOHA – Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail ...

