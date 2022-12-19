Imran Khan claims establishment pressurising Parvez Elahi ahead of assemblies' dissolution

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Monday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was being pressurised by the establishment as the date for the dissolution of the assemblies is nearing.

The former prime minister stated this while speaking to PTI members of the provincial assemblies (MPA) from Sargodha, Khushab, and Jhang a day after the Punjab chief minister expressed unhappiness over Khan’s criticism of former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In an interview, Elahi said he and his party would be the first ones to defend General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa if anything is said against the former army chief now onwards.

The PTI chief told his MPAs that the chief minister would not create any hurdle in dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. He said that Elahi had assured him of following his plan to disband the assembly when he is asked for it.

Last week, Imran Khan announced that the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be dissolved on Dec 23. He also came hard on the former army chief for his role in toppling the PTI government.