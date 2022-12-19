Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly meet Bollywood star at FIFA World Cup Final

Web Desk
09:01 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly meet Bollywood star at FIFA World Cup Final
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistan’s leading actresses Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly took to social media to share their excitement after bumping into the Bollywood star Kartik Aryan while at FIFA Worldcup Finale.

Many Pakistani and Bollywood stars were spotted socialising including Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan, Mehwish Hayat and others.

The Load Wedding actress posted a fun video with the Luka Chuppi actor who expressed his loyalties for the FIFA World Cup final in a riddle. Similarly, the Yakeen Ka Safar actor also shared a cute click. 

The leading actress duo also met the British football legend David Beckham and needless to say, the selfies have been winning hearts online.

Argentina won their third World Cup on Sunday in an extraordinary fashion, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down after 80 minutes.

Faryaad star Aiza Awan sparks engagement rumours 06:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

Pakistan's rising TV star Aiza Awan has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social ...

More From This Category
Nora Fatehi gifts red sneakers to FIFA president
08:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Ayeza Khan steals hearts with new sizzling photos ...
07:15 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Nora Fatehi rocks the stage at FIFA World Cup ...
06:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem opens up about getting ...
10:05 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Rabya Kulsoom and Maham Aamir's dance video goes ...
09:42 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill lights up ramp at the Indian ...
04:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Daily Horoscope — December 19, 2022
08:19 AM | 19 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi gifts red sneakers to FIFA president
08:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr