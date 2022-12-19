Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly meet Bollywood star at FIFA World Cup Final

Pakistan’s leading actresses Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly took to social media to share their excitement after bumping into the Bollywood star Kartik Aryan while at FIFA Worldcup Finale.

Many Pakistani and Bollywood stars were spotted socialising including Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan, Mehwish Hayat and others.

The Load Wedding actress posted a fun video with the Luka Chuppi actor who expressed his loyalties for the FIFA World Cup final in a riddle. Similarly, the Yakeen Ka Safar actor also shared a cute click.

The leading actress duo also met the British football legend David Beckham and needless to say, the selfies have been winning hearts online.

Argentina won their third World Cup on Sunday in an extraordinary fashion, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down after 80 minutes.