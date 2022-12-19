Rabya Kulsoom and Maham Aamir's dance video goes viral
Rising stars Maham Aamir and Rabya Kulsoom were recently spotted grooving to the song Dholida from the Indian movie Gangubai Kathiawadi at a family wedding event.
The sister's duo together with other family friends did an electrifying dance performance on the latest hit song. The performance cheered up the audience present at the mehndi function.
Taking to Instagram, the Bharas actor wrote: "- Channeling our inner Alia Bhatt ????????
Presenting Dholida from #RohanKiKainaat ki mehendi ❤️????????
Rabya's dress: @allurebyih
Maham's dress : @sheebakapadiaofficial."
Faizan and Rabya are known to have been sharing their dance videos along with their better halves; Maham Aamir and Rehan Nizami more often.
Kulsoom also has a YouTube channel with one of her closest friends and actor Srha Asghar. The two dance to different Pakistani songs showing their perfect dancing skills and choreography talent.
Faizan and Kulsoom are children of prominent Pakistani veteran actress Parveen Akbar who is widely known for her performance in drama serial: Yeh Zindagi Hai, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Deewangi and many more.
