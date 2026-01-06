Rajab Butt , Nadeem Naniwala appear in Court under Tight Security after Karachi Attack

KARACHI – Pakistani social media stars Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala faced a horrific attack in court premises last week, and it prompted beefed-up security measures for the two influencers.

Butt and Naniwala were brought to Lahore Sessions Court under tight security and heavy protocol after a brutal incident at Karachi City Court, where they were allegedly assaulted by a group of lawyers.

The courtroom scene in Lahore was nothing short of intense. Police and security personnel formed a formidable cordon around the court, while a large crowd of fans and the celebrities’ legal teams packed the courtroom to witness the proceedings.

کراچی سٹی کورٹ میں وکلاء کے تشدد کے بعد یوٹیبر رجب بٹ اور ندیم نانی والے کو لاہور کی سیشن عدالت میں زبردست پروٹوکول فراہم کیا گیا

سخت سکیورٹی حصار اور حامی وکلاء اور فینز کی بڑی تعداد ک ہمراہ عدالت پیشی pic.twitter.com/O1KEFtXuaD — Shahid Hussain (@ShahidHussainJM) January 6, 2026

Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi took up interim bail applications of Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala. The lawyer representing NCCIA told the court that the investigating officer was tied up in High Court, requesting more time to submit the investigation record. The court accepted the request, keeping the bail applications pending, but declared both accused present and allowed them to leave the courtroom.

The shocking incident in Karachi City Court had already made headlines, where a large group of lawyers reportedly attacked Raja Butt, with one lawyer even posting a video message saying that Raja Butt had considered himself fearless, but that day he learned otherwise.

This dramatic sequence of events has ignited a storm on social media, with fans expressing outrage over the alleged assault and the escalating tension between legal authorities and social media celebrities.