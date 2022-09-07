Hania Aamir and Rabya Kalsoom's new dance video goes viral
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir and rising star Rabya Kulsoom left their fan-following bedazzled with an impromptu dance break on set while shooting their upcoming drama.
Aamir's beautiful looks and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her. The 25-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.
Taking to Instagram handle, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon shared the light hearted moments from her hectic shooting schedule as she dance with her co-actress Rabya. Rabya Kulsoom also runs a dance studio with Srha Asghar.
'Mere Humsafar' has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat.
