Hania Aamir invites fans to #OveractingChallenge
Web Desk
06:12 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Hania Aamir invites fans to #OveractingChallenge
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan.

With her quick wit and humour, the 25-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her bubbly and fun-loving persona.

This time around, the Parwaaz hai Junoon actress shared her hilarious take on the overacting challenge and needless to say, the amusing video is leaving fans rolling with laughter.

"come and duet with me on #SnackVideo. 

It‘s time to show your superb acting skills and get the chance to win prizes worth PKR 200,000! #OveractingChallenge@snackvideo.pakistan", captioned the Dilruba actress.

'Mere Humsafar'  has been winning hearts and is the centre of attention for drama buffs nowadays. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama has an ensemble cast of Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat. 

Hania Aamir raises the temperature with sizzling ... 04:10 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir's beautiful looks and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has ...

More From This Category
Mathira sets internet on fire with new stunning ...
06:36 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Watch – Sania Mirza shows off her power moves ...
04:44 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Zarnish Khan steals hearts with new photoshoot
04:15 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Yashma Gill wins hearts with latest video
03:42 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui set couple ...
03:16 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Shaan delays release of action-thriller 'Zarrar'
10:29 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira sets internet on fire with new stunning selfies
06:36 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr