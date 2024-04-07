Search

Lifestyle

Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiya on why he decided to leave Mirzapur 3

Web Desk
01:17 PM | 7 Apr, 2024
Source: social media

Actor Divyenndu who played the role of Munna Bhaiya, the famous character of Mirzapur, beleaguered the hit Indian series, leaving fans in shock.

Munna Bhaiya revealed that he will not be returning for Mirzapur's third season. Sharing his side of the story, Divyenndu said playing character put significant impact on him, often leading to dark moments in his life.

Speaking with Indian publication, Divyenndu said he will not be a part of 'Mirzapur Season 3'. 

He shared that portraying Munna Tripathi had started affecting his personal life. "When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn’t over-romanticize delving too deeply into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt depressed. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realize that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it do you realize how dark it was," he said.

In last season, Munna Tripathi was killed gunned down at the end of second season of the crime drama. Fans however continue to speculate his return in next season.

The first look of 'Mirzapur 3' was revealed at a grand event on March 19, with the star cast including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi in attendance.

The shoot for ‘Mirzapur 3’ was finished months ago. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of its release. 

Mirzapur has been a hit series, capturing the attention of audiences with its gripping storyline, intense drama, and stellar performances.

The crime show's sets record ratings with impressive direction, and authentic portrayal of the region's culture and dialects. 

