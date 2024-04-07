Bella Hadid’s sister lunches Palestinian film company to expose Israel

American supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid’s sister, fashion designer and film producer Alana Hadid, has introduced a film production company for the past several years to expose Israeli atrocities against Palestine to the world.
According to international media, Alana Hadid has incorporated her production company’s logo, which resembles a watermelon, with the flag of Palestine. Not only this, but she has also named her company ‘Watermelon Pictures.’
The report stated that under her production company, Alana Hadid will produce a documentary film based on the history of Israeli occupation and atrocities in Palestine, titled “Walled Off,” which will be released soon.
Teaser posts have been made on the official Instagram handle of Watermelon Pictures, showing the history of atrocities in Palestine and also showing how Israel has seized the lands of innocent Palestinians.
A promo released by the production company revealed that now our production company will remain present in the field to expose Palestine’s case to the world. We will present the story of Palestine with facts in our own style on every platform.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
