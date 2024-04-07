Search

Bella Hadid's sister lunches Palestinian film company to expose Israel

Web Desk
03:33 PM | 7 Apr, 2024
Bella Hadid’s sister lunches Palestinian film company to expose Israel

American supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid’s sister, fashion designer and film producer Alana Hadid, has introduced a film production company for the past several years to expose Israeli atrocities against Palestine to the world.

According to international media, Alana Hadid has incorporated her production company’s logo, which resembles a watermelon, with the flag of Palestine. Not only this, but she has also named her company ‘Watermelon Pictures.’

The report stated that under her production company, Alana Hadid will produce a documentary film based on the history of Israeli occupation and atrocities in Palestine, titled “Walled Off,” which will be released soon.

Teaser posts have been made on the official Instagram handle of Watermelon Pictures, showing the history of atrocities in Palestine and also showing how Israel has seized the lands of innocent Palestinians.

A promo released by the production company revealed that now our production company will remain present in the field to expose Palestine’s case to the world. We will present the story of Palestine with facts in our own style on every platform.

