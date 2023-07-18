Search

Mamya Shajaffar's sizzling transformation in latest Instagram reel steals spotlight

Noor Fatima 11:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
Source: Mamya Shahjaffar (Instagtam)

The up-and-coming actress of Pakistani entertainment industry, Mamya Shajaffar, has wrapped the internet around her finger and there's no denying in that! The model-turned-actress, who is known for casually strutting in her crazy expensive couture and impeccable acting skills in a number of successful projects, has been reigning social media platforms for quite some time and her latest reel is no stranger to attention either.

Most recently, the Midsummer Chaos star took to Instagram to share yet another get ready with me video. Shajaffar's "unfocused transition/ drip check video" show her changing from sleeping pjs to a blue crop top paired with a brown short skirt — accentuating her curves— and boots. 

The effortlessly gorgeous diva complemented the look with statement jewelry and posed for the camera, signing off with "much love" for her fans.

Social media users showered Shajaffar with praise for effortlessly pulling together a chic and fun look.

On the work front, Shajaffar is establishing herself as a promising young actress with impeccable acting in Meesni, Jhok Sarkar, and the web series Midsummer Chaos.

Mamya Shajaffar lights up the dance floor to Atif Aslam's latest song

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

