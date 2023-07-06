Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Mamya Shajaffar lights up the dance floor to Atif Aslam's latest song

Noor Fatima 09:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Mamya Shajaffar lights up the dance floor to Atif Aslam's latest song
Source: Mamya Shajaffar (Instagtam)

Pakistani entertainment industry’s rising actress, Mamya Shajaffar, has wrapped the internet around her finger once again! The model-turned-actress, who is also known for her killer dance moves and bold style statements, has a knack for sharing candid moments from her private and personal life with her diehard fans.

Most recently, the Meesni star shared yet another video of herself dancing to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s latest song, Jalna. Shajaffar’s smooth steps showcase her talent and dedication to bringing the best for her audience, and received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users.

Taking to Instagram, the Jhok Sarkar star wrote, “Rizzy and Atif are seriously turning up the heat with their latest track “Jalna”. So it only made sense to add to the fire with some moves of our own!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

On the work front, Shajaffar is establishing herself as a promising young actress with impeccable acting in Meesni, Jhok Sarkar, and the web series Midsummer Chaos.

Mamya Shajaffar sets temperature soaring with latest reel

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Zara Noor Abbas gives major vacation goals with latest pictures

07:44 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Hajra Yamin shares trailer of latest drama serial Shanaas

11:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Mariam Ansari flaunts baby bump in latest video

02:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Ravishing in Red: Disha Patani rocks the internet with latest photoshoot

11:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Faryal Mehmood fires up the floor with killer dance moves

10:04 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Pakistan's first anthology film, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, lights up cinema screens

09:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mamya Shajaffar lights up the dance floor to Atif Aslam's latest song

09:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: