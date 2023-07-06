Mamya Shajaffar lights up the dance floor to Atif Aslam's latest song

Pakistani entertainment industry’s rising actress, Mamya Shajaffar, has wrapped the internet around her finger once again! The model-turned-actress, who is also known for her killer dance moves and bold style statements, has a knack for sharing candid moments from her private and personal life with her diehard fans.

Most recently, the Meesni star shared yet another video of herself dancing to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s latest song, Jalna. Shajaffar’s smooth steps showcase her talent and dedication to bringing the best for her audience, and received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users.

Taking to Instagram, the Jhok Sarkar star wrote, “Rizzy and Atif are seriously turning up the heat with their latest track “Jalna”. So it only made sense to add to the fire with some moves of our own!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

On the work front, Shajaffar is establishing herself as a promising young actress with impeccable acting in Meesni, Jhok Sarkar, and the web series Midsummer Chaos.