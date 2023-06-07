Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Mamya Shajaffar sets temperature soaring with latest reel

Maheen Khawaja 06:59 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
Mamya Shajaffar sets temperature soaring with latest reel
Source: Mamia Shajaffar (Instagram

Maham Shahid Jaffar, widely known by her stage name Mamya Shajaffar, is a renowned Pakistani model, dancer, actor, and illustrator who has emerged as a symbol of strength and resilience in the entertainment industry. With her bold and daring fashion choices, she has captured attention and gained recognition for her unapologetic attitude in proudly showcasing her figure.

Known for pushing boundaries and breaking stereotypes, she recently shared a comedic skit on her social media platform, taking a lighthearted look back at the childhood habit of taking little naps in the bathroom while getting ready for school. The skit evoked nostalgia and humour, resonating with many of her followers who fondly recalled similar experiences from their own childhoods.

Embracing her unique style, she fearlessly donned a bold ensemble that turned heads and sparked conversations. Sporting a striking combination of a sports bra and sweatpants, highlighting her hourglass figure and exposed stomach, making a powerful statement of body confidence. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamia.jsk)

Critics argued that her attire was inappropriate and did not align with cultural norms and values. The backlash was fueled by societal expectations and a conservative mindset that often dictates how women should dress and present themselves. However, her supporters rallied around her, commending her for fearlessly expressing herself and challenging societal norms.

On the work front, Shajaffar was lauded for her performance in Meesni.

Mamya Shajaffar faces backlash over latest pictures in backless top

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new photoshoot in backless dress

01:36 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Mariyam Nafees and her husband showcase sizzling chemistry in latest pool pictures

07:22 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Aamna Sharif sets temperature soaring with new beach pictures

02:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Iffat Omar channels Gal Gadot in latest Instagram post

08:07 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Saboor Aly stuns the audience in latest pictures

04:05 PM | 31 May, 2023

Saba Qamar dances to Pasoori in latest BTS video

09:18 PM | 29 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

08:15 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 7 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 302.9 306.15
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 7, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,100 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: