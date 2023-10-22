  

Alizeh Shah gets trolled by fans over her new K-Pop inspired look

Web Desk
01:21 PM | 22 Oct, 2023
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is a master of pulling off unusual looks. The Ehd-e-Wafa star has made millions swoon with her latest avatar, as her bold personality, and wardrobe choice are the reasons why people have fallen head over heels for her.

The actor possesses ethereal allure as she aced the art of turning heads. The actor’s appeal extends beyond her stunning flamboyance, as she is also a talented star with promising career.

Having starred in several successful drama, Alizeh made contributions to Pakistani showbiz industry. She amassed over 4 million followers on the photo-sharing application Instagram, as she delights fans with latest happenings.

This time, her K-pop-inspired look did not go too well and she was trolled heavily under the comments section.

Shah, 23, shared a new clip of herself, flaunting her dyed completely into Barbie pink with blunt bangs.

With a little adoration she receives from her legion of fans, her recent post garnered heavy trolling.

Here's how people reacted

Alizeh is a model-turned-actress who debuted with Zindan. She is known for her impeccable performance in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, Taqdeer, Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay.

Alizeh Shah gets candid about her career, characters, and challenges

