PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Islamabad today

Met Office issued a forecast on Sunday, indicating that the country's federal capital will experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms starting, with showers expected to persist until late at night.

According to the latest weather update, a westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country, due to which rain is expected in several regions.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 25°C. Humidity was recorded at around 85 percent in the city. Winds blew at 20km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the rain, Islamabad capital’s air quality was recorded at 95, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm (with light snowfall over high mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Monday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, partly cloudy weather with chance of light rain at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening/night.