PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Islamabad today

Met Office issued a forecast on Sunday, indicating that the country's federal capital will experience light rain accompanied by thunderstorms starting, with showers expected to persist until late at night.
According to the latest weather update, a westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country, due to which rain is expected in several regions.
At noon, the mercury reached around 25°C. Humidity was recorded at around 85 percent in the city. Winds blew at 20km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 5km.
Despite the rain, Islamabad capital’s air quality was recorded at 95, which is poor.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Synoptic Situation
Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm (with light snowfall over high mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On Monday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, partly cloudy weather with chance of light rain at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening/night.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar in the interbank for nearly a month, but PKR saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Sunday, October 22, 2023, US Dollar up by 80 paisa and was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.8
|283.5
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.
With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.
The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.
Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,350
|PKR 2,460
