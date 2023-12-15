Hania Aamir throws birthday bash for Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz

Hania Aamir, the enchanting 25-year-old diva known for her effervescent personality and mesmerizing beauty, has been ruling the hearts of millions across borders for many years.

Known for her infectious energy and genuine charm, she has become a cultural icon in Pakistani entertainment. From compelling performances on the silver screen to engaging online content, Hania's career reflects her talent and ability to connect with the audience.

Embracing the joyous vibes on her Instagram, she took a moment to celebrate the birthday of her co-star and dear friend, Zaviyaar Nauman. The celebration unfolded at the picturesque French Beach in Karachi, where she was joined by a delightful group of fellow actors, with the charming Yashma Gill among them. The festivities were beautifully captured in a photo collage, showcasing their sun-kissed escapade by the shore. Amidst the scenic backdrop, they indulged in cutting an irresistibly adorable cake, followed by exhilarating boat rides.

The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.

Her recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. She also appeared in several commercial projects. On the other hand, Nauman was last seen in Mujhey Pyaar Hua Tha, Bakhtawar and Wehem.