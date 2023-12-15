Search

Sports

In a first, New York to host Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup

04:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
In a first, New York to host Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup
Source: File Photo

DUBAI – A stadium located in outskirts of New York would host a clash between arch-rival Pakistan and India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 for the first time, reports said on Friday. 

The match is expected to be the first match of group stage of the mega cricket event, which will be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. 

The tournament will feature ten teams, who will play their group stage matches in the US, which holds large cricket-loving expat communities. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to issue the final schedule while reports said it is confirmed that England and Australia will play all their group-stage matches in the Caribbean. 

The ICC officials have been visiting the Caribbean venues over the last two weeks, finishing in Guyana this week, and have recommended some improvements. 

The US will use three venues – Central Broward Park in Florida, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and Eisenhower Park on Long Island – for matches. 

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and USA from 4 to 30 June 2024.

Venues for T20 World Cup 2024 unveiled

Facebook Comments

Sports

06:45 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

AUSvsPAK: Australia seize control over Pakistan in opening day game

09:32 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test match Live Streaming

09:19 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Australia bat first against Pakistan in opening Test at Perth

12:43 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Three brothers to play in one team in PSL9 for the first time

08:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

PAK VS AUS 1st test match Live Streaming Details : When And Where To ...

05:35 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Bangladesh beats India in the inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup 2023

Advertisement

Latest

05:31 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Pakistan likely to cut petroleum prices by up to Rs12 per litre

Horoscope

09:30 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 5, 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 15 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee saw marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 305 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 286.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.92 762.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.33 36.68
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.86 929.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.8 175.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 323.93 326.43
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases; Check latest rates here - 15 Dec 2023

The price of gold increased on Friday as precious metal gained momentum after losing streak.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 December 2023

On Friday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs186,300 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs199,190.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Karachi PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Islamabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Peshawar PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Quetta PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sialkot PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Attock PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujranwala PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Jehlum PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Multan PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Bahawalpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Gujrat PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nawabshah PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Chakwal PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Hyderabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Nowshehra PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Sargodha PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Faisalabad PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424
Mirpur PKR 217,300 PKR 2,424

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: