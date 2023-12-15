In a first, New York to host Pakistan vs India match of T20 World Cup

DUBAI – A stadium located in outskirts of New York would host a clash between arch-rival Pakistan and India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 for the first time, reports said on Friday.

The match is expected to be the first match of group stage of the mega cricket event, which will be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

The tournament will feature ten teams, who will play their group stage matches in the US, which holds large cricket-loving expat communities.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to issue the final schedule while reports said it is confirmed that England and Australia will play all their group-stage matches in the Caribbean.

The ICC officials have been visiting the Caribbean venues over the last two weeks, finishing in Guyana this week, and have recommended some improvements.

The US will use three venues – Central Broward Park in Florida, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and Eisenhower Park on Long Island – for matches.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and USA from 4 to 30 June 2024.