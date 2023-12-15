Search

Indian soldier commits suicide by hanging himself to tree

05:14 PM | 15 Dec, 2023
Indian soldier commits suicide by hanging himself to tree
SRINAGAR – An Indian paramilitary troop, who was a resident of occupied Kashmir, committed suicide by hanging himself to tree in Odisha.

The 31-year-old was recently deployed at a steel plant recently. When he was absent from his duty on a day, his fellow soldiers started searching him and found his body handing to a tree near their barrack. 

The body was later shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors said that he had expired 12-15 hours ago. The soldier has been identified as Sahil Kumar

Meanwhile, Indian police is yet to determine the reason behind his extreme step. The body has been dispatched to his hometown after initial proceedings. 

Such incidents have also been reported in the past as several Indian soldiers have ended their life due to internal fighting, undue pressure from seniors, mental stress and others. A report claimed that around 1,000 Indian soldiers commit suicide every year. 

