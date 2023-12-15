Pakistan likely to cut petroleum prices by up to Rs12 per litre

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is expected to decrease petrol and diesel prices by up to Rs12 per litre for the next fortnight of December 2023 in line with declining international prices.

Reports said petrol price is likely to be cut by Rs11 while high-speed diesel (HSD) price would fall by Rs12.

The government would make an announcement about revision in petroleum pries tonight while the new prices will be implemented from December 16.

Fort the first half of December 23, the government kept petrol price unchanged at Rs281.34 per litre.

Earlier this month, the govt announced a reduction of Rs7 on high-speed diesel (HSD), bringing it to the current rate of Rs289.71.