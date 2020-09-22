Pakistan approves establishment of three border markets
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Pakistan approves establishment of three border markets
Share

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa said Tuesday that the government has approved establishment of three border markets as pilot projects.

The three markets were part of 18 projects already approved by the government, he tweeted adding that the markets would be set up in Mand and Gabd in Balochistan and Shaheedano Dan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that these projects would transform local economies, check smuggling and formalise trade with neighbours.

Bajwa said that Prime Minister has been emphasizing focus on earlier neglected areas for the integration of remote areas.

"Integrate Remote areas: PM emphasised focus on earlier neglected areas. Out of approved 18, 3 border markets approved as pilot project; Mand & Gabd in Balochistan & Shaheedano Dan in KP,Will transform local economies, check smuggling & formalise trade with neighbours #PakistanMovingForward," he tweeted.

More From This Category
Indian troops intentionally target civil ...
01:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Assets beyond means: NAB arrests ...
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully ...
12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
12:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif appears before LHC for interim ...
11:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in ...
09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonu Nigam praises Sajjad Ali in latest Instagram post
01:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr