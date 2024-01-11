Search

PSX turns bullish, gains more than 600 points

04:53 PM | 11 Jan, 2024
PSX turns bullish, gains more than 600 points

KARACHI – Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday rebounded, showing a gain of more than 600 points. 

The KSE-100 index, as reported by the PSX website, concluded at 64,617.56, reflecting an increase of 697.72 points or 1.09% from the previous closing at 63,919.84 points.

Raza Jafri, Head of Equities at Intermarket Securities, explained that the market responded positively to "encouraging data" involving robust remittances and lower T-bill auction yields. He highlighted the positive market sentiment driven by corporate events, such as Mari Petroleum's upper circuit hit following the announcement of a substantial gas discovery.

Jafri also noted the significance of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board meeting for the first review of the country’s $3 billion program, scheduled for later in the day.

Yousuf M Farooq, Director of Research at Chase Securities, linked the upward trend to "expectations of a smooth conclusion to the IMF review." He pointed out the surge in bonds, with a notable decrease in the one-year bond yield, now standing at 20.85%. The anticipation of interest rate cuts, supported by controlled inflation and a stable current account, contributed to enhanced market confidence. However, Farooq cautioned about lingering election uncertainty impacting ongoing investor concerns.

Mohammed Sohail, Chief Executive of Topline Securities, credited the day's rally to falling T-bill yields, increasing the likelihood of future interest rate cuts.

The previous day witnessed bearish sentiments in the stock market for the fifth consecutive session, primarily due to pre-poll uncertainty, causing the benchmark KSE-100 index to dip below the 64,000-point level.

07:12 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Cross-border crossover! Honey Singh, Mehwish Hayat pose together

Forex

Open-market: Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.

Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.21 756.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 210.5
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.56 177.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 330.38 332.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 11 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425

