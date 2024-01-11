Beautiful in black! Sonam Bajwa slays Pakistani designer's "kaala suit"

Sonam Bajwa in “Kaala suit” has everyone's heart!
Indian Punjabi cinema's it girl, Sonam Bajwa, has proven that her charm isn't limited to the big screen only. Thanks to her impeccable acting prowess and ethereal beauty, the Best of Luck star has wrapped the internet around her finger, pretty much every time she's active on social media platforms.
Bajwa, who is credited as one of the most versatile actors and fashion connoisseurs in entertainment industry, enjoys unparalleled stardom and was the was the highest paid actor in Guddiyan Patole, and if that wasn't enough to speak volumes of her stardom, Bajwa also listed on the Chandigarh Times' Most Desirable Woman thrice in 2016, 2017 and 2019, adding more feathers in her cap.
With a whopping 12.8 million followers on Instagram alone, the Carry On Jatta 2 star has stolen the spotlight with her effortlessly chic yet desi sartorial choices.
Clad in a oh-so-gorgeous “kaala suit,” the Ardab Mutiyaran diva looked breathtakingly beautiful. The Bala star served desi looks in a Pakistani designer's piece, showing that fashion and style transcend cultures and boundaries and paint with a seamless blend of elegance and traditional wear.
The Pakistani designer's piece made the diva dazzle like a shooting star in a dark night, prompting her to outshine in the meticulously crafted black pure raw silk formal attire with breathtaking intricate zari details paired with an olive organza, heavily embroidered duppata that added an extra dash of poise and grace.
“Kaala suit has my heart,” she captioned.
Smitten with her beauty, netizens complimented the diva under her post.
On the acting front, Bajwa was recently seen in Mai Vyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Sher Bagga, Jind Mahi, Kaatteri, Godday Godday Chaa, and Carry on Jatta 3.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.
Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.56
|177.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
