Search

Lifestyle

Beautiful in black! Sonam Bajwa slays Pakistani designer's "kaala suit"

Noor Fatima
05:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2024
Sonam Bajwa
Source: Sonam Bajwa (Instagram)

Sonam Bajwa in “Kaala suit” has everyone's heart!

Indian Punjabi cinema's it girl, Sonam Bajwa, has proven that her charm isn't limited to the big screen only. Thanks to her impeccable acting prowess and ethereal beauty, the Best of Luck star has wrapped the internet around her finger, pretty much every time she's active on social media platforms.

Bajwa, who is credited as one of the most versatile actors and fashion connoisseurs in entertainment industry, enjoys unparalleled stardom and was the was the highest paid actor in Guddiyan Patole, and if that wasn't enough to speak volumes of her stardom, Bajwa also listed on the Chandigarh Times' Most Desirable Woman thrice in 2016, 2017 and 2019, adding more feathers in her cap. 

With a whopping 12.8 million followers on Instagram alone, the Carry On Jatta 2 star has stolen the spotlight with her effortlessly chic yet desi sartorial choices.

Clad in a oh-so-gorgeous “kaala suit,” the Ardab Mutiyaran diva looked breathtakingly beautiful. The Bala star served desi looks in a Pakistani designer's piece, showing that fashion and style transcend cultures and boundaries and paint with a seamless blend of elegance and traditional wear.

The Pakistani designer's piece made the diva dazzle like a shooting star in a dark night, prompting her to outshine in the meticulously crafted black pure raw silk formal attire with breathtaking intricate zari details paired with an olive organza, heavily embroidered duppata that added an extra dash of poise and grace.

“Kaala suit has my heart,” she captioned.

Smitten with her beauty, netizens complimented the diva under her post.

On the acting front, Bajwa was recently seen in Mai Vyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Sher Bagga, Jind Mahi, Kaatteri, Godday Godday Chaa, and Carry on Jatta 3.

Air hostess to Punjabi cinema's It Girl: Sonam Bajwa turns 34

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:51 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Pakistani music director Parmesh Adiwal embraces Islam

07:19 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Sonam Bajwa slays in a black sequin dress

07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Faryal Mehmood opens up about 'Wakhri' and the evolution of Pakistani ...

08:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Dazzling Dubai Night: Pakistani stars attend B Praak's concert

05:53 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs wish fans a happy New Year

07:43 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Pakistani celebs celebrate Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

Lifestyle

12:25 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Feroze Khan shares first look of upcoming telefilm with Indian ...

01:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Parveen Babi with new dance ...

08:45 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Is Imran Khan on Jeffry Epstein's list? Wasim Akram sets the record ...

10:52 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

British Royal Family wishes Kate Middleton on 42nd birthday

10:34 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Mawra Hocane dives into thalassotherapy bliss in Bali

09:13 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Neelam Muneer acquires UAE's golden visa

Advertisement

Latest

07:12 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Cross-border crossover! Honey Singh, Mehwish Hayat pose together

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 11th January, 2024

Forex

Open-market: Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.

Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.21 756.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 210.5
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.56 177.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 330.38 332.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 11 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: