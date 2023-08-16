Air hostess to Punjabi cinema's It Girl: Sonam Bajwa turns 34

In the vibrant realm of entertainment, Sonam Bajwa shines as a trailblazing actress, leaving an indelible mark with her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. Her journey has been a transformative force in Punjabi cinema, punctuated by remarkable films like "Carry on Jatta 2," "Adab Mutiyaaran," "Guddiyan Patole," and "Puadaa."

Bajwa's passage through showbiz echoes her resilience and passion. A former air hostess, she ventured into acting with her debut in the 2013 Punjabi film "Best of Luck." However, it was her later roles that catapulted her into the limelight, proving her mettle as a performer.

Her pivotal moment arrived with "Carry on Jatta 2," a sequel that cemented her status as a rising star. Amidst an ensemble cast, Bajwa stood out, seamlessly blending her acting prowess with impeccable comedic timing. Applauded for her performance, she became a promising force in the industry.

Versatility is the cornerstone of Bajwa's career, seamlessly transitioning between diverse genres and roles. In "Adab Mutiyaaran," she fearlessly portrayed a strong-willed woman challenging societal norms, garnering accolades for her relatable portrayal. "Guddiyan Patole" further showcased her adaptability, weaving a touching narrative of familial bonds.

By embracing unconventional roles and narratives, she has steered Punjabi cinema into uncharted territories. Her commitment to pushing boundaries not only elevates her own trajectory but also contributes to the industry's evolution.

On the work front, She was last seen in Carry On Jatta 4.