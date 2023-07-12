Sonam Bajwa steals the spotlight in Pakistani designer Muse Luxe's ensemble

Sonam Bajwa is a prominent name in the world of Bollywood actors and models. Her remarkable talent and stunning beauty have garnered her widespread recognition and praise.
Known affectionately as Sonampreet, this multifaceted talent has become an iconic figure in the Indian entertainment realm. Her journey to prominence began with her mesmerizing presence at the esteemed Femina Miss India pageant in 2012, where she first captured the attention and adoration of audiences nationwide. Since then, Sonam has graced countless fashion photoshoots for renowned Indian clothing brands, effortlessly showcasing her versatility and innate talent.
With an avid following on Instagram, she continues to mesmerise her fans with captivating glimpses into her extraordinary life.
Recently, she left her devoted admirers awestruck as she shared a snapshot of herself adorned in a traditional red ensemble. Designed by the esteemed Pakistani brand Muse Luxe, the outfit she wore was an absolute masterpiece. The breathtaking ensemble perfectly accentuated her grace and beauty, serving as an impeccable choice for the grand premiere of the highly anticipated movie, 'Carry On Jatta 3'.
"Wore this stunning piece from @museluxe for the premiere of Carry on Jatta 3 ❤️
Hair by @hairbyharrybajwa
Makeup and styling me ????" she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Here's what fans had to say:
Over the course of her career, she has starred in Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu movies, showcasing her talent and versatility as an artist. She first made her debut on the big screen in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best of Luck and has since gone on to establish herself as a leading actress in the industry.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
