Sonam Bajwa steals the spotlight in Pakistani designer Muse Luxe's ensemble

Maheen Khawaja 04:26 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
Sonam Bajwa is a prominent name in the world of Bollywood actors and models. Her remarkable talent and stunning beauty have garnered her widespread recognition and praise.

Known affectionately as Sonampreet, this multifaceted talent has become an iconic figure in the Indian entertainment realm. Her journey to prominence began with her mesmerizing presence at the esteemed Femina Miss India pageant in 2012, where she first captured the attention and adoration of audiences nationwide. Since then, Sonam has graced countless fashion photoshoots for renowned Indian clothing brands, effortlessly showcasing her versatility and innate talent.

With an avid following on Instagram, she continues to mesmerise her fans with captivating glimpses into her extraordinary life.

Recently, she left her devoted admirers awestruck as she shared a snapshot of herself adorned in a traditional red ensemble. Designed by the esteemed Pakistani brand Muse Luxe, the outfit she wore was an absolute masterpiece. The breathtaking ensemble perfectly accentuated her grace and beauty, serving as an impeccable choice for the grand premiere of the highly anticipated movie, 'Carry On Jatta 3'.

"Wore this stunning piece from @museluxe for the premiere of Carry on Jatta 3 ❤️

Hair by @hairbyharrybajwa

Makeup and styling me ????" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

Over the course of her career, she has starred in Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu movies, showcasing her talent and versatility as an artist. She first made her debut on the big screen in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best of Luck and has since gone on to establish herself as a leading actress in the industry.

Sonam Bajwa talks about working with Shehnaaz Gill

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

