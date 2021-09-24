Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US

Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal died in America, the family confirmed on Friday.

According to the family, Talat’s funeral will be held after Jumma prayers in Al Rehman Mosque and he will be laid to rest at Restland graveyard in Dallas.

Talat was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated following his daughter's death.

According to reports, Talat's daughter was struggling with an illness for a long time however, it remains to be seen what the cause of death is.

The veteran actor had an impressive career and had played key roles in several PTV dramas in the 70s and 80s.

It is pertinent to mention that Talat's wife and Sarah's mother Sumbul Talat Iqbal was widely known for her work in television.

Sumbul and Talat have three children, two daughters (Sarah & Somi) and one son Khakan. Back in 2014, Sumbul passed away from cancer in Texas, United States.