WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket
Share
TikToker Jannat Mirza has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.
This time around, the beauty was spotted spending some leisure time as she dived into the water to beat the heat. Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her adventure with dreamy vibes.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared the adorable video and penned a short sweet note.
"I really wanted to jump without life jacket but they didn’t let me. P.S : Meri tou larae hogyi thi lifeguard se k jacket k sath dive ni hogi. lekin wo bhi meri tarah ziddi tha"
View this post on Instagram
Living the ultimate adventurous moment full of excitement, fans loved the video and the post garnered a whopping amount of likes and views in a short span of time.
Earlier, the 23-year-old was spotted having fun in northern Pakistan. Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Mirza gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of Passu, Pakistan.
Moreover, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
Jannat Mirza hits back at Bushra Ansari 05:42 PM | 6 Jun, 2021
Popular TikTok star Jannat Mirza drew severe criticism after she posted some videos and pictures on her TikTok and ...
- Fourth wave of Covid – Pakistan announces new deadlines after cases ...05:56 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
-
- 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire04:20 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- 25th CNS Open Golf gets underway03:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Top cop updates PM Imran on Islamabad couple assault case03:30 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less after marriage02:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali sets the internet on fire in gorgeous black outfit02:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Faysal Quraishi recreates a hilarious version of his viral video02:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021