WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket
Web Desk
04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket
Share

TikToker Jannat Mirza has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

This time around, the beauty was spotted spending some leisure time as she dived into the water to beat the heat. Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her adventure with dreamy vibes.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared the adorable video and penned a short sweet note.

"I really wanted to jump without life jacket but they didn’t let me. P.S : Meri tou larae hogyi thi lifeguard se k jacket k sath dive ni hogi. lekin wo bhi meri tarah ziddi tha"

Living the ultimate adventurous moment full of excitement, fans loved the video and the post garnered a whopping amount of likes and views in a short span of time.

Earlier, the 23-year-old was spotted having fun in northern Pakistan. Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Mirza gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of Passu, Pakistan.

Moreover, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

Jannat Mirza hits back at Bushra Ansari 05:42 PM | 6 Jun, 2021

Popular TikTok star Jannat Mirza drew severe criticism after she posted some videos and pictures on her TikTok and ...

More From This Category
Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less ...
02:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Maya Ali sets the internet on fire in gorgeous ...
02:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Faysal Quraishi recreates a hilarious version of ...
02:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam release first poster of ...
12:33 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Thousands flock to see world’s ‘smallest’ ...
09:45 AM | 9 Jul, 2021
World’s deepest swimming pool opens in Dubai ...
09:04 PM | 8 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket
04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr