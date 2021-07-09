WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket

TikToker Jannat Mirza has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

This time around, the beauty was spotted spending some leisure time as she dived into the water to beat the heat. Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her adventure with dreamy vibes.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared the adorable video and penned a short sweet note.

"I really wanted to jump without life jacket but they didn’t let me. P.S : Meri tou larae hogyi thi lifeguard se k jacket k sath dive ni hogi. lekin wo bhi meri tarah ziddi tha"

Living the ultimate adventurous moment full of excitement, fans loved the video and the post garnered a whopping amount of likes and views in a short span of time.

Earlier, the 23-year-old was spotted having fun in northern Pakistan. Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Mirza gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of Passu, Pakistan.

Moreover, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.