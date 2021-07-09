Fourth wave of Covid – Pakistan announces new deadlines after cases of Indian Delta variant confirmed
Pakistan declares vaccination certificate must for air travel from August 1
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to handle the looming fourth wave of COVID-19 as Pakistan confirmed cases of Delta variant that first surfaced in India.
The top coronavirus monitoring body has declared the “Indian variant” as “very dangerous” and warned that fourth wave could carry heavy consequences if precautionary measures were not taken to curb the spread of Delta variant.
NCOC said that vaccination drive has been paced up while measures are being taken for strict implementation of SOPs.
It said that suggestions pertaining to limit unnecessary transportation during Eid days, adding that these will be implemented keeping in view the positivity rate.
It also said that restrictions could also be imposed on tourism due to growing pandemic in the country.
The forum has directed that employees of private and corporate sectors, media, agriculture and factory labourers should be vaccinated before July 31.
It has also declared the vaccination certificate must for air travel while people aged 30 and above will also be required the certificates for visiting tourist places.
