Web Desk
08:31 AM | 9 Jul, 2021
Covid-19 positivity rate on the rise in Pakistan
At least 25 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,737 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,518 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 969,370. The positivity rate stands at 3.65 percent.

On Wednesday, the world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths, with the top global health body saying the true toll was likely higher.

