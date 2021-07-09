Covid-19 positivity rate on the rise in Pakistan
At least 25 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,737 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,518 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 969,370. The positivity rate stands at 3.65 percent.
Statistics 9 Jul 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,528
Positive Cases: 1737
Positivity % : 3.65%
Deaths : 25
On Wednesday, the world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths, with the top global health body saying the true toll was likely higher.
World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million ... 07:38 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, with the
