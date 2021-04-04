#Ramadan2021: Pakistan issues #newguidelines to stem spread of Covid-19
03:26 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
#Ramadan2021: Pakistan issues #newguidelines to stem spread of Covid-19
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body Saturday issued guidelines for Ramadan for mitigation of spread of person-to-person transmission of novel coronavirus during the holy month of Ramadan.

The new guidelines were issued as per unanimous declaration from the President in consultation with Ulema for arrangements for Taraweeh prayers. The authorities directed the administration of the mosque to hold Taraweeh prayer in the yards.

The government also intimidated that it will also have the right to revise its policy for the Covid-19 affected areas. 

People older than 50 years, adolescent children, and those having flu symptoms should not come to Mosques or Imambargahs. The floors of the Mosques should also be cleaned with disinfectants.

Pakistan to keep mosques open during Ramazan 02:31 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has said that ...

It also advised to maintain a six feet distance between individuals and there is an attached map that can assist in achieving this.

The country's nerve center on the novel disease also advised ablution and washing hands with soap for 20 seconds for all people, before entering mosques. Face masks are declared mandatory and it also barred to shake hands or hug other persons besides avoid touching the face.

Pakistan reports 5,020 new cases, 81 deaths amid ... 09:39 AM | 4 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 81 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

The top monitoring authority also advised to perform Aetikaf at home and Sehr and Iftar should not be arranged at the Mosque or the Imambargah. 

