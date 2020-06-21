Strings | Bilal Maqsood contracts coronavirus
07:57 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
KARACHI – Bilal Maqsood, the lead singer of Pakistani pop band Strings, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
During a Q&A session on Instagram Sunday, Bilal revealed that he has tested positive for the virus.
"I've tested positive, but we are all fine," he replied to a fan's question about the family's health.
The 49-year-old musician is the son of Pakistan's legendary scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood.
