Strings | Bilal Maqsood contracts coronavirus

KARACHI – Bilal Maqsood, the lead singer of Pakistani pop band Strings, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

During a Q&A session on Instagram Sunday, Bilal revealed that he has tested positive for the virus.

"I've tested positive, but we are all fine," he replied to a fan's question about the family's health.

The 49-year-old musician is the son of Pakistan's legendary scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood.