Pakistan minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

10:54 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
Pakistan minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19
Source: @S_KhursheedShah (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah tested positive for Covid-19 as Pakistan continues to witness surge in infections.

The minister took the test Monday morning after developing symptoms and it returned positive.

The PPP leader has isolated himself at home following the advice of his doctor.

Pakistan reported 333 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths in last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health on Tuesday.

It said that the positivity ratio was recorded at 2.42 percent, adding that 85 patients are in critical condition at different hospitals in the country.

NIH said that 13,759 tests were conducted in last 24 hours. 

Pakistan revises travel advisory for domestic ... 12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has revised travel advisory for passengers of all ...

More From This Category
Pakistan blames India for blocking Twitter access ...
09:47 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
Ishaq Dar likely to return next month, replace ...
11:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to mark Ranjit ...
10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Gilgit Baltistan unveils Rs119bn budget for FY ...
09:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Sindh gets much needed Rescue 1122 as complete ...
08:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Pakistan inks deal with France to suspend $107mn ...
10:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#HinaAshfaq’s bold photos at #beach set internet on fire
11:25 AM | 28 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr