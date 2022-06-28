Pakistan minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah tested positive for Covid-19 as Pakistan continues to witness surge in infections.
The minister took the test Monday morning after developing symptoms and it returned positive.
The PPP leader has isolated himself at home following the advice of his doctor.
Pakistan reported 333 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths in last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health on Tuesday.
It said that the positivity ratio was recorded at 2.42 percent, adding that 85 patients are in critical condition at different hospitals in the country.
NIH said that 13,759 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.
