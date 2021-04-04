Pakistan reports 5,020 new cases, 81 deaths amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – At least 81 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,020 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,778 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 687,908.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,367 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 613,058. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,581 while the positivity rate stood at 9.02 per cent.

At least 266,378 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 231,073 in Punjab 91,439 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 60,911 in Islamabad, 19,734 in Balochistan, 13,321 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,052 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,572 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,509 in Sindh, 2,440 in KP, 579 in Islamabad, 364 in Azad Kashmir, 211 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 55,605 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,403,33 samples have been tested so far.