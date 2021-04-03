China’s Xi Jinping wishes Pakistan President quick recovery from Covid-19
ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will always stand with Pakistan to jointly fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and make joint efforts to build a closer China-Pakistan community with shared future.
In a message of sympathy to President Arif Alvi over his infection with Covid-19, the top Chinese leader wished him a speedy recovery.
“I attach great importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations and am ready to work with President Alvi to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future for the benefit of our two countries and two peoples,” he said.
President Alvi had tested positive of Covid-19 on March 29.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has also sent a cable to President Dr Arif Alvi to wish him good health and early recovery from COVID-19.
