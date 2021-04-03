Pakistan begins administration of single-dose CanSino coronavirus vaccine next week

ISLAMBAD – Pakistan will start administrating single-dose Chinese vaccine to people aged above 80 from Monday (April 5) in all provinces, said National Command and Operation Centre in a statement.

A consignment carrying 60,000 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc was received on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the top anti-coronavirus body of the country held a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar through video link and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

The NCOC was informed that keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 disease spread, 594 more oxygen beds have been added to dedicated Covid health facilities with special focus on Swat and Peshwar.

The Forum emphasised that all Covid Vaccination Centers must ensure to facilitate above 65 years age individuals who already have been allowed walk-in vaccination facility.

Forum also decided to enhance monitoring mechanism to check violation of preventive COVID SOPs.

Establishment of call centres at District level to pursue registered senior citizen for vaccination was also discussed to further enhance the efficacy of this reach-out drive. All registered citizens were encouraged to get themselves vaccinated.

Currently, two-dose vaccination is underway across the country in which front line health workers and people aged above are receiving the jabs. However, the registration of people above the age of 50 years began from March 31.

At least 84 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,723 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 14,697. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,500 while the positivity rate stood at 9.41 percent.

On the other hand, the Punjab government on Friday decided to shut all the tourist spots in the province keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Sindh government also decided to ban inter-provincial transport after two days. The Sindh Home Department also notified the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about its decision.