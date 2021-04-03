Covid-19 – Here's all you need to know about Sputnik-V vaccine's price and availability in Pakistan

KARACHI – Three private hospitals vaccinating people in Sindh capital against the coronavirus disease will be allowed to charge up to Rs12,268 for a double dose vaccine.

Nearly 1000 people were inoculated against the deadly virus overnight at three private hospitals in Karachi.

AGP Pharma Managing Director Kamran Mirza while speaking with media outlets said the Russian vaccine is now available for people above 18 across Pakistan. Our firm had procured nearly 2 million doses of Sputnik V from Russia.

As many as 50,000 of the total doses had arrived in the port city and are currently available at three private hospitals. The remaining doses of Sputnik V will arrive in Pakistan within a week, he added.

Around 1,000 people have already received the Russian vaccine at OMI Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital, and South City Hospital. At least 600,000-700,000 people had already registered themselves for the Sputnik V, which had been made available in Lahore and Islamabad as well.

Mirza also expressed gratitude to the Pakistani and Russian officials for making it available to the public to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday allowed the private firm to begin selling it as Pakistan battles an intensifying third coronavirus wave.